    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift spied testing in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift spied testing in India

    - The mid-life facelift for the Tiguan will be launched later this year

    - The model will be powered by a 184bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    Volkswagen has begun testing the facelifted version of the Tiguan in India. New spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the uncamouflaged test-mule that was spotted in the country for the very first time ahead of its launch later this year.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan gets a revised fascia that includes a revised bumper, larger and wider air intakes, a redesigned grille, and new LED headlamps. Changes to the side profile of the model are limited to new alloy wheels while the posterior receives updates in the form of a reworked rear bumper and tail lights, new badging, and the Tiguan lettering.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

    On the inside, the new Volkswagen Tiguan facelift comes equipped with a new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, and wireless charging.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 184bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an eight-speed automatic unit, sending power to all four wheels via the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

    Volkswagen Tiguan
