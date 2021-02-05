Volkswagen Tiguan facelift spied testing in India

- The mid-life facelift for the Tiguan will be launched later this year

- The model will be powered by a 184bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Volkswagen has begun testing the facelifted version of the Tiguan in India. New spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the uncamouflaged test-mule that was spotted in the country for the very first time ahead of its launch later this year.

As seen in the images, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan gets a revised fascia that includes a revised bumper, larger and wider air intakes, a redesigned grille, and new LED headlamps. Changes to the side profile of the model are limited to new alloy wheels while the posterior receives updates in the form of a reworked rear bumper and tail lights, new badging, and the Tiguan lettering.

On the inside, the new Volkswagen Tiguan facelift comes equipped with a new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, and wireless charging.

Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 184bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an eight-speed automatic unit, sending power to all four wheels via the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Image Source