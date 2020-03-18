Bentley looks at alternatives to replace the Mulsanne

- Mulsanne to not be replaced with a sports car, or an EV

- May become a reality after the zero-emissions vehicle debuts around the middle of the decade

Last week, Bentley admitted that only about 500 units of the Mulsanne were sold in 2019. This is much lower than the 1200 units that its predecessor, the Arnage range, managed back in the day.

Although we all know that this is a clear indication of how SUVs have taken the stage lately, Bentley also added that its Bentayga SUV stole almost half of its 2019 sales show in 2019. So, wouldn’t it actually make correct business sense to have an SUV replace the Mulsanne? Well, yes!

For the record, Bentley recently told reporters that they are thinking about plugging the Mulsanne void with a flagship luxury SUV; one that will be positioned above the Bentayga. Moreover, if you thought this range-topper would use an updated version of the twin-turbo 6.0-litre motor, you might want to know that it won’t.

Bentley is expected to retire the legendary W12. Adrian Hallmark, CEO, Bentley, said, “For 100 years we have tried to make engines bigger and more powerful. For the next 10 years we're going to try and make them disappear.'