    Volkswagen Vento Trendline variant currently out of stock for online booking

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Out of stock for both metallic and non-metallic colour options 

    -1.0-litre TSI petrol engine 

    The Volkswagen Vento in the Trendline variant is currently out of stock for online booking. This includes both the metallic and non-metallic paint variants. This is the mid-level variant for the German automaker’s sedan and at last check, it was priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

    We have reviewed both the AT and MT variants of the Vento with this 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and you can find links to our reviews at the bottom of this story. In 2020, Volkswagen rejigged the entire Vento line up eliminating the seven-speed DSG, 1.2-litre turbo petrol as well as its complete diesel range. 

    The Volkswagen Vento rivals the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.     

    Volkswagen Vento First Drive Review

    Volkswagen Vento
    ₹ 8.69 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Vento Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.52 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.73 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.13 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.04 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.65 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.62 Lakh

