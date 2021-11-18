CarWale
    Tata Altroz XE+ variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.34 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Tata AltrozXE+ variant is available with petrol and diesel powertrains

    - The company has also discontinued the XM variant of the model

    Tata Motors has discreetly rejigged the variant list of the Altroz premium hatchback. The carmaker has discontinued the XM variant, which has been replaced with a new XE variant, prices of which start at Rs 6.34 lakh and Rs 7.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The new XE+ variant of the Tata Altroz is positioned above the base XE variant and below the XM+ variant. Compared to the XM+ variant, the XE+ variant of the Altroz is affordable by Rs 15,000, while the latter will cost Rs 55,000 more than the XE variant.

    The Tata Altroz XE+ variant, when compared to the base XE variant, gets a 3.5-inch music system with Bluetooth connectivity, four speakers, fast USB charger, remote keyless entry, auto-folding ORVMs, and follow-me-home headlamps with find me function. The new variant also misses out on features such as full wheel caps, rear parcel tray, voice alerts, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted controls, ConnectNext app suite, What 3 Words, and electrically adjustable ORVMs when compared to the XM+ variant.

    Under the hood, the Tata Altroz XE+ variant is available with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is the only gearbox on offer.

    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
