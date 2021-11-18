Mahindra announces discount offers of up to Rs 81,500 in November 2021

- No discount offers on Thar and XUV700

- Benefits applicable till 30 November, 2021

Mahindra is offering a wide variety of discount offers and benefits on several of its model this month. These advantages can be opted in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, accessories, and corporate benefits. If you are planning on purchasing a Mahindra passenger vehicle, we give the details of the model-wise offers below.

The Bolero gets a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 while there are no offers on the recently launched Bolero Neo. Coming to the MPV offering, the Marazzo is available in three trims – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The benefits this month include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,200.

The Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV can be bought this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The XUV300 also attracts other offers of up to Rs 5,000.

The Alturas G4 is the flagship model of the carmaker and gets the highest discount this month. The exchange bonus offered is up to Rs 50,000, then there's a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,500 and other additional offers of up to Rs 20,000.

The KUV100 NXT is the most affordable model in Mahindra’s lineup. The KUV is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,055, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000. The Scorpio gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000.

It is to be noted that offers may vary depending upon the location and variants. All the offers mentioned are applicable till 30 November, 2021 and are on the basis of ex-showroom, Delhi. There are no offers on the Thar and XUV700.