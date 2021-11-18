CarWale
    New Skoda Slavia unveiled; pre-bookings open

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    12,032 Views
    New Skoda Slavia unveiled; pre-bookings open

    - The 2022 Skoda Slavia will be launched in India early next year

    - The new mid-size sedan will be offered in three variants across five colours

    Skoda Auto India has pulled the covers off the Slavia mid-size sedan ahead of its launch that will take place in the country early next year. The spiritual successor to the Rapid, the model is the second product to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq.

    Skoda Slavia Front View

    In terms of design, the new Skoda Slavia features the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and chrome surround up-front, flanked by LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs on either side. The lower end gets a honeycomb design for the air dam as well as a set of fog lights. The side profile of the model benefits from a set of new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured ORVMs, a Slavia badging on the front fender, and blacked-out B-pillars. At the rear, the mid-size sedan will receive wrap-around LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the boot, a shark-fin antenna, and a boot-mounted number plate recess.

    Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Skoda Slavia will be offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style. Customers will be able to choose from five colours that include Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Crystal Blue. To read our review of the Slavia prototype, click here.

    Skoda Slavia Dashboard

    Inside, the 2022 Skoda Slavia will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, an eight-inch fully digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone black and beige upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, front arm-rest, circular AC vents on either side, USB Type-C charging ports, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, smartphone pockets, and a ticket holder. The model packs safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera, seat-belt reminder system, a speed alert system, TPMS, traction control, disc brake wiping, hill hold control, VSM, multi-collision braking, and isofix mounts.

    Skoda Slavia Instrument Cluster

    Under the hood, the upcoming Skoda Slavia will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is offered as standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit are available as options with the 1.0 and 1.5 TSI variants, respectively. Dimension-wise, the Slavia measures 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, and 1,487mm in height, while the wheelbase will stand at 2,651mm. The boot-space of the model is rated at 521 litres.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
