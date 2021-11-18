Audi India opens new pre-owned showroom in Bhubaneshwar

- Spread across 4,500 square feet with a display area of seven cars

- Audi Approved: plus program offers two-year unlimited kilometres warranty

Audi India has expanded the footprint of its pre-owned luxury car showroom chain – Audi Approved: plus, with the opening of a new facility in Bhubaneshwar. The outlet is spread over an area of 4,500 square feet and is located at Utkal Signature, NH-5, Pahal, CTC-BBSR Road, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The showroom can display seven cars and every car that is sold via the pre-owned outlet undergoes over 300 multi-point checks. This includes exterior, interior, electrical inspections and a full road test. Alongside the purchase, the carmaker also offers the ‘Audi Approved: plus program’ that provides benefits such as two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, service history, and 24x7 roadside assistance. The program also provides finance and insurance services to further ease the car buying experience.

In other news, Audi India recently announced a free of charge roadside assistance service till 30 November, 2021 for flood-affected Chennai customers; details of which can be read here.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Bhubaneshwar is witnessing a growing demand for pre-owned luxury cars. To tap this demand and expand our pre-owned luxury car business network, we have launched a facility for pre-owned cars in Bhubaneshwar. This facility will offer a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that come with complete peace of mind for customers. Audi India offers industry-best two years unlimited kilometres warranty on its certified pre-owned cars.”