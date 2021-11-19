CarWale
    New Mercedes-AMG A45 S launched in India at Rs 79.50 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mercedes-AMG A45 S launched in India at Rs 79.50 lakh

    - The Mercedes-AMG A45 S features the world’s most powerful 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine

    - The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 416bhp and 500Nm of torque

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the new A45 S AMG in the country with a price tag of Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which arrives in the country via the CBU route, is the world’s most powerful 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine to be used in a series production car.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG A45 S is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 416bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.9 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 270kmph. We have driven the A45 S AMG and you can read our review here.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Rear Three Quarter

    Compared to the vanilla Mercedes-Benz GLA, the A45 S features an aggressive design, including a new grille with vertical slats with the AMG badging, wider air intakes, LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, side skirtings, 19-inch alloy wheels, quad-tip exhaust pipes, rear diffuser, a large spoiler, and a rear diffuser. The model is offered in six colours including Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno, and Cosmos Black. 

    Mercedes-Benz Dashboard

    Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 S gets equipment such as a large, twin display that features one screen each for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, contrast yellow accents, Nappa leather upholstery, and sport seats. A few other notable features of the model include AMG torque control, AMG Drift Mode, AMG suspension, drive modes, and all-wheel-drive.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45
    ₹ 79.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 Gallery

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 94.49 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 99.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 91.98 Lakh
    Pune₹ 94.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 95.08 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 88.11 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 95.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 88.32 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 88.10 Lakh

