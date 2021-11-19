New Volkswagen Tiguan facelift to be launched in India on 7 December, 2021

- The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will get visual updates and new features

- The model will be powered by a 187bhp, 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Volkswagen unveiled the facelifted avatar of the Tiguan SUV back in July last year. The updated model was spotted testing in India earlier this year, and now, the carmaker has confirmed that the facelifted Tiguan will be launched in India on 7 December 2021.

In terms of design, the new Volkswagen Tiguan facelift receives a revised front that includes new twin-L-shaped LED DRLs with dual-pod projector headlamps, a two-slat chrome grille, and a reworked bumper that also gets larger air intakes. On either side, the SUV features a new set of alloy wheels, while the rear profile benefits from a tweaked set of LED tail lights, redesigned bumper, and the Tiguan lettering on the bootlid.

Inside, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is expected to come equipped with updates such as a new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor will send power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.