Top hatchbacks launched in India in 2021

The year 2021, which saw numerous launches spread the 12 months that went by, has come to an end. We compiled a list of launches in all genres, including SUVs, luxury cars, performance cars, and today, we tell you about the top hatchbacks that were launched in the country last year.

Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift

Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Swift in the country back in February 2021, with prices starting from Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model, which is offered in five variants, received updates in the form of a revised exterior design, new features for the interior, and the new 1.2-litre k12 Series DualJet Dual VVT engine. We have driven the Swift facelift and you can read our review here.

Tata Tiago NRG

The Tata Tiago NRG was revived in August 2021, as a refreshed version with a new powertrain was launched for a price tag of Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest change to the new Tiago NRG, over the outgoing model, was the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revtron petrol engine that replaced the 1.05-litre, three-cylinder, Revotorq diesel engine. The model also received a design update and new features, details of which you can read in our first look review here.

Hyundai i20 N Line

The N Line performance sub-brand of Hyundai made its debut in September last year with the arrival of the i20 N Line. Essentially a sportier iteration of the vanilla i20, the model gets aesthetic upgrades, additional features, and is available exclusively with a turbo-petrol engine. How different is this version of the i20 from the standard model? Click here to read our first drive review.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio made its world debut in November 2021, with prices starting from Rs 4.99 lakh. The model is offered in six colours across four variants, with a single engine option, which is also claimed to be the most fuel-efficient model in its class. We have driven the new Celerio, and to read our review, click here.

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

The world’s most powerful 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine arrived in style as it debuted with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG A45 S in the country two months ago, with prices starting from Rs 79.50 lakh. At the heart of the model, as we mentioned before, is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing a monstrous 416bhp and 500Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling 0-100kmph speeds in just 3.9 seconds. We had a go at this beast at the Natrax high-speed track, and you can read all about it here.