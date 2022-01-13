Mercedes-Benz India retails 11,242 units in 2021; plans ten new cars in 2022

Mercedes-Benz India has registered 42.5 per cent year on year growth in 2021 and sold 11,242 automobiles, compared to 7,893 units in 2020. Going by the sales figures, it is safe to say that the German manufacturer has retained its position as one of the best-selling luxury carmakers in the Indian market.

More precisely, the E-Class LWB was the most sought-after model for the brand in 2021, followed by the GLC as the best-selling SUV. Besides this, the A-Class Limousine, GLA, S-Class, GLE and GLS were also in demand and most of them still have a long wait period, says Mercedes-Benz. Moreover, the brand claimed 101 per cent growth in the AMG lineup, making that the “highest growing segment”.

For 2022, Mercedes-Benz aims to launch ten new automobiles, and a few of them will be coming from Maybach, AMG and EQ divisions. In fact, the S-Class Maybach will be launched sometime in March 2022, whereas the EQS will arrive probably later this year. More importantly, the brand will assemble the EQS in India at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

Speaking at the announcement of the annual sales, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are excited with our performance that entailed sales recovery and increased our market share, in a year that was largely unprecedented and posed multiple challenges to the industry. The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands.”

He further added, “2022 will be another milestone year as we aim to lead the luxury EV segment by expanding our EV portfolio with the debut of the first-ever all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the EQS. After pioneering the localization of performance vehicles in India with the AMGs, we have decided to start the local production of the EQS, a step in the right direction for us towards mainstreaming luxury EVs.”