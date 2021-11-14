CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi India announces roadside assistance service for flood-affected Chennai patrons

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    757 Views
    Audi India announces roadside assistance service for flood-affected Chennai patrons

    - Complimentary roadside assistance service available till 30 November, 2021

    - Available across Chennai city

    Audi India has announced complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA) service for all its customers that have been affected by the ongoing thunderstorms in Chennai. The carmaker’s RSA service will make available will be operational 24x7 across the city. 

    The RSA service can be availed by the vehicle owners by dialling the access numbers – 1800 103 6800 or 1800 209 6800. This facility can be opted till 30 November, 2021. 

    Speaking on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As Chennai grapples with this unprecedented situation, we are making all possible efforts to help our customers in the city. I am positive that our roadside assistance service will come to the aid of our customers and bring them to safety.”

    Besides this, Audi is prepping to launch the all-new Q5 SUV in India. The prices of the updated version of the luxury SUV will be announced on 23 November, 2021. We have driven the new Audi Q5 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Audi Right Front Three Quarter

    Audi India has also upped the electrification game in the luxury EV segment with the introduction of the e-tron GT range in the country. The carmaker now retails the e-tron SUV as well as the e-tron GT four-dour saloon in India with prices starting at Rs 99.99 lakh, details of which can be read here.

    - Complimentary roadside assistance service available till 30 November, 2021

    - Available across Chennai city

    Audi India has announced complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA) service for all its customers that have been affected by the ongoing thunderstorms in Chennai. The carmaker’s RSA service will make available will be operational 24x7 across the city. 

    The RSA service can be availed by the vehicle owners by dialling the access numbers – 1800 103 6800 or 1800 209 6800. This facility can be opted till 30 November, 2021. 

    Audi Right Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As Chennai grapples with this unprecedented situation, we are making all possible efforts to help our customers in the city. I am positive that our roadside assistance service will come to the aid of our customers and bring them to safety.”

    Besides this, Audi is prepping to launch the all-new Q5 SUV in India. The prices of the updated version of the luxury SUV will be announced on 23 November, 2021. We have driven the new Audi Q5 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Audi India has also upped the electrification game in the luxury EV segment with the introduction of the e-tron GT range in the country. The carmaker now retails the e-tron SUV as well as the e-tron GT four-dour saloon in India with prices starting at Rs 99.99 lakh, details of which can be read here.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross images leaked ahead of global unveil

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2862 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2862 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India announces roadside assistance service for flood-affected Chennai patrons