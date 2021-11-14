Audi India announces roadside assistance service for flood-affected Chennai patrons

- Complimentary roadside assistance service available till 30 November, 2021

- Available across Chennai city

Audi India has announced complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA) service for all its customers that have been affected by the ongoing thunderstorms in Chennai. The carmaker’s RSA service will make available will be operational 24x7 across the city.

The RSA service can be availed by the vehicle owners by dialling the access numbers – 1800 103 6800 or 1800 209 6800. This facility can be opted till 30 November, 2021.

Speaking on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As Chennai grapples with this unprecedented situation, we are making all possible efforts to help our customers in the city. I am positive that our roadside assistance service will come to the aid of our customers and bring them to safety.”

Besides this, Audi is prepping to launch the all-new Q5 SUV in India. The prices of the updated version of the luxury SUV will be announced on 23 November, 2021. We have driven the new Audi Q5 and you can read our first-drive review here.

Audi India has also upped the electrification game in the luxury EV segment with the introduction of the e-tron GT range in the country. The carmaker now retails the e-tron SUV as well as the e-tron GT four-dour saloon in India with prices starting at Rs 99.99 lakh, details of which can be read here.