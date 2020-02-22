Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • BS4 SUV discounts in India in February 2020

BS4 SUV discounts in India in February 2020

February 22, 2020, 04:19 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
35584 Views
Be the first to comment
BS4 SUV discounts in India in February 2020

In an effort to ensure a smooth transition to introducing BS6-compliant cars in India, car manufacturers in country are offering lucrative discounts on the existing BS4 stocks. As per the government deadline, the automobile manufacturers in India cannot sell BS4 vehicles in the country from 1 April 2020. Here is a list of BS4 SUVs which are available at a discounted price across selective dealerships in India. The below mentioned prices are likely to vary in different regions and depends on the availability of BS4 stocks.

Honda dealers are offering a cash discount of Rs 5 lakhs on the CR-V. Excluding the discount, the premium SUV in the base-spec 2WD petrol CVT variant is priced at Rs 28.37 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Japanese car manufacturer, Honda is also offering a price cut of up to Rs 1 lakh and additional exchange bonus on selective variants of the BR-V. The BR-V is available at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 9.68 lakhs (excluding discounts).   

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4 benefits from a price cut of Rs 2.9 lakhs. Additionally, Mahindra also offers corporate and exchange benefits for this BS4 SUV. Excluding the discount, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is available at a starting price of Rs 27.70 lakhs (ex-showroom). Mahindra is also offering benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs, including dealer exchange benefit on the BS4 compliant XUV500. The Mahindra XUV500 is available for a starting price of 12.22 lakhs (ex-showroom) (excluding discounts).

Hyundai dealers in the country are offering benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakhs on the pre-facelift version of the Tucson SUV. Additionally, the company is also offering benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on the Creta. The popular selling SUV for Hyundai, the Creta is available for a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10 lakhs (excluding discount benefit).

The popular selling SUV from Renault, the Duster is available a discount of Rs 2 lakhs. Excluding the discount benefit, the SUV carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 8 lakhs. Jeep dealers in the country are offering a discount of up to Rs 2.0 lakhs on the BS4 petrol variant of the Compass SUV. Ex-showroom prices for the petrol variant of the Jeep Compass start at Rs 15.60 lakhs (excluding discount). 

Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on the S-Cross which is currently available for a starting ex-showroom price of 8.81 lakhs (without benefits). Nissan is offering discount benefits of Rs 1.68 lakhs for the Kicks SUV. The Nissan Kicks is available for a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 9.55 lakhs (without discount benefit). 

All the discount offers and benefits mentioned above are tentative and prices for BS4 stock can be changed without further intimation.

