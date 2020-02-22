Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace India launch on 6 March

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace India launch on 6 March

February 22, 2020, 03:50 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1629 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace India launch on 6 March

- Measures 109mm longer than standard Tiguan

- Available in seven-seat configuration 

- Powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol that produces 190bhp 

Volkswagen will launch the seven-seater version of the Tiguan, the Tiguan AllSpace in India on 6 March. The Tiguan AllSpace was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and it measures 109mm longer than the current model. The upcoming vehicle is part of Volkswagen's SUV offensive under the group's 'India 2.0' project. 

Visually, as compared to the standard model, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets a new grille, revised front bumper and tweaked LED headlamps. The SUV features large multi-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps. As for the interior, it gets Active Info display, premium leather seats, three-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, panoramic sunroof and more. 

Mechanically, the Tiguan AllSpace gets a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission that produces 190bhp. The upcoming SUV will also get Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. In terms of safety, the Tiguan AllSpace will get seven airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera among others. In terms of pricing, the SUV is expected to be priced around Rs 35-40 lakhs and will compete against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Another SUV from Volkswagen at the Auto Expo 2020 ...

28 Likes
13434 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2500 Likes
231837 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in