CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace discontinued

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,272 Views
    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace discontinued

    - The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was available in a single, fully-loaded variant

    - The model is likely to make a comeback in the facelifted avatar next year

    Volkswagen India has discreetly discontinued the Tiguan AllSpace in India. The model is no longer listed on the brand’s official website, hinting that sales of the models have come to an end. The company will be launching the Tiguan facelift next month, details of which are available here.

    The India-spec Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was available in a single, fully-loaded variant powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. This motor, which was paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit, produced 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. We have driven the Tiguan AllSpace and you can read our review here.

    While the current-gen Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has been discontinued, it is likely to be replaced by the facelifted version sometime next year. The updated model, which was unveiled in May this year, received cosmetic updates to the exterior and a revised cabin, while the mechanicals remained unchanged. To know more about the Tiguan AllSpace facelift, click here.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mahindra Scorpio test mule spotted ahead of its debut in 2022
     Next 
    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift to be launched in India next week

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Tiguan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2155 Views
    26 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.54 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2155 Views
    26 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace discontinued