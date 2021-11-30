Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace discontinued

- The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was available in a single, fully-loaded variant

Volkswagen India has discreetly discontinued the Tiguan AllSpace in India. The model is no longer listed on the brand’s official website, hinting that sales of the models have come to an end. The company will be launching the Tiguan facelift next month, details of which are available here.

The India-spec Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was available in a single, fully-loaded variant powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. This motor, which was paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit, produced 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. We have driven the Tiguan AllSpace and you can read our review here.

While the current-gen Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has been discontinued, it is likely to be replaced by the facelifted version sometime next year. The updated model, which was unveiled in May this year, received cosmetic updates to the exterior and a revised cabin, while the mechanicals remained unchanged. To know more about the Tiguan AllSpace facelift, click here.