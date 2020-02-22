Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra XUV300 wins Safer Choice award by Global NCAP

February 22, 2020, 11:47 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
591 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra XUV300 wins Safer Choice award by Global NCAP

The Mahindra XUV300 has received Global NCAP’s Safer Choice award for being the safest car in India. The XUV300 is also the first ever car in India to receive this award. Global NCAP completed safety assessments on more than thirty-eight vehicles between 2014 and 2020, and among them, the XUV300 became the first ever car to win this award as part of the ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign. 

Last month the Mahindra XUV300 achieved a five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and four-star rating for child occupant protection. In addition to the five-star requirements, the award also demands a higher level of safety through compliance for both, pedestrian and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) performance requirements, which the XUV300 met.

Safety features on the Mahindra XUV300 include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes for all four wheels, front parking sensors, heated ORVMs, ESC with dynamic steering torque, Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), traction control, Hill Start Assist (HAS), roll-over mitigation, TPMS, front seat-belt reminders and Isofix child seat anchorages.

Speaking on the occasion David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP, said, “This is a historic moment for Mahindra and the Indian auto industry, marking a tipping point in vehicle safety performance for the country. After setting our Safer Choice Award challenge in 2018 it is deeply satisfying to see an Indian automaker taking a lead on safety in this way.”

