Volkswagen India extends service support to customers affected by the floods in Chennai, Puducherry, and Tirupati

- Volkswagen India is offering free Road Side Assistance (RSA) on a 24x7 basis in the three cities

- The RSA service will be available at no extra charge up to 30 November, 2021

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended its service support to flood-affected customers in Chennai, Puducherry, and Tirupati by offering free Road Side Assistance (RSA). The 24X7 RSA service will be available at no extra charge until 30 November, 2021.

Affected customers in the three cities can contact Volkswagen Road Side Assistance on 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155 for immediate reach. Last week, Audi India announced a similar initiative for customers in the Chennai region, details of which are available here.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen India, safety, convenience, and well-being of our customers has always been a top priority for the brand. In these challenging times, it is our endeavor to offer the best possible support to the affected customers together with our dealer partners. We are monitoring the situation closely and our Road Side Assistance service is working 24X7 to ensure the maximum support and resolution is provided to the affected vehicles.”