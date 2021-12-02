CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maserati Trofeo range introduced in India; prices start at Rs 1.99 crore

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    306 Views
    Maserati Trofeo range introduced in India; prices start at Rs 1.99 crore

    - Powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 

    - Exterior gets carbon fibre and red highlights

    Maserati Ghibli Right Front Three Quarter

    Maserati has unleashed its Trofeo range of models in India. With prices starting at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom), the Italian carmaker has introduced the Trofeo version of its entry-level Ghibli sedan, the Quattroporte, and the Levante luxury SUV. Not only do the models get aggressive and striking exterior highlights, but the trio is now also powered by the Ferrari-sourced V8 engine.

    Maserati Ghibli Engine Shot

    While the Levante Trofeo has been around in the international market for a while now, it’s the sedan siblings that get the V8 engine for the first time. The 3.8-litre V8 dishes out 573bhp and 730Nm of peak torque. Where the Levante is limited to a top speed of 302kmph, the Quattroporte and Ghibli are tuned to hit the 326kmph mark. 

    Maserati Ghibli Right Front Three Quarter

    The exterior highlights to the Trofeo clan include a revised aggressive front grille with piano black finish, larger air inlets, and red inserts along with carbon fibre elements all around the body. While the sedans ride on 21-inch aluminium Orione wheels, the Levante is shod with bigger 22-inch wheels. 

    Maserati Ghibli Dashboard

    The things inside the cabin get a touch of modernisation in the form of Pieno Fiore leather upholstery, an updated 10.1-inch multimedia system with improved resolution, and the Trofeo motifs on the headrests. Also part of the update is ADAS features and the Corsa button that enables the driver to explore the sportier quotient of the Tridents. 

    Maserati Ghibli Front Fender

    The ex-showroom prices of the high-performance Maserati models are listed below.

    Maserati Ghibli Trofeo – Rs 1.99 crore to 2.20 crore

    Maserati Levante Trofeo – Rs 2.38 crore to Rs 2.75 crore

    Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo – Rs 2.32 crore to Rs 2.65 crore

    Maserati Ghibli Image
    Maserati Ghibli
    ₹ 1.20 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 S variant details leaked ahead of launch
     Next 
    Honda reports overall sales of 6,904 units in November

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati Ghibli Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maserati Ghibli Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118409 Views
    764 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli

    Maserati Ghibli

    ₹ 1.20 Crore
    onwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118409 Views
    764 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati Trofeo range introduced in India; prices start at Rs 1.99 crore