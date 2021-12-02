Maserati Trofeo range introduced in India; prices start at Rs 1.99 crore

- Powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8

- Exterior gets carbon fibre and red highlights

Maserati has unleashed its Trofeo range of models in India. With prices starting at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom), the Italian carmaker has introduced the Trofeo version of its entry-level Ghibli sedan, the Quattroporte, and the Levante luxury SUV. Not only do the models get aggressive and striking exterior highlights, but the trio is now also powered by the Ferrari-sourced V8 engine.

While the Levante Trofeo has been around in the international market for a while now, it’s the sedan siblings that get the V8 engine for the first time. The 3.8-litre V8 dishes out 573bhp and 730Nm of peak torque. Where the Levante is limited to a top speed of 302kmph, the Quattroporte and Ghibli are tuned to hit the 326kmph mark.

The exterior highlights to the Trofeo clan include a revised aggressive front grille with piano black finish, larger air inlets, and red inserts along with carbon fibre elements all around the body. While the sedans ride on 21-inch aluminium Orione wheels, the Levante is shod with bigger 22-inch wheels.

The things inside the cabin get a touch of modernisation in the form of Pieno Fiore leather upholstery, an updated 10.1-inch multimedia system with improved resolution, and the Trofeo motifs on the headrests. Also part of the update is ADAS features and the Corsa button that enables the driver to explore the sportier quotient of the Tridents.

The ex-showroom prices of the high-performance Maserati models are listed below.

Maserati Ghibli Trofeo – Rs 1.99 crore to 2.20 crore

Maserati Levante Trofeo – Rs 2.38 crore to Rs 2.75 crore

Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo – Rs 2.32 crore to Rs 2.65 crore