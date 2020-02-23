Audi E-Tron S and E-Tron S Sportback debuts with 495bhp

- The performance-oriented version gets three-motor setup

- Battery pack remains the same

- 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds, top speed is limited to 210kmph

Audi has revealed a sportier variant of its all-electric crossover, the E-Tron. With the S suffix, the crossover (and it’s coupe brethren, the Sportback) gets an increment of almost 90bhp over the standard E-Tron variant. The pair also debuts a three-motor setup for the first time.

In the S guise, the duo now produces 495bhp and a whopping 973Nm in the Boost mode compared to 400bhp and 664Nm of the standard guise. Meanwhile, in the normal mode, the S puts out 404bhp and 808Nm, versus 355bhp and 561Nm of the regular versions. In terms of performance, the S models can do 0-100kmph in a brisk 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 210kmph.

The new third motor is mounted on the rear axle coaxially sharing a coolant supply with the other motor. There’s no mechanical differential but the motors provides torque vectoring on the rear axle. Although the exact range isn’t revealed yet, but the S continues to use the standard 95kWh battery pack of which 86.5kWh is available for use.

In terms of appearance, there isn’t much differentiating the S from the standard model. You do get a reworked bumper, 23mm wider wheel arches, and a slightly sportier rear diffuser. The 20-inch wheels come as standard but customers get a choice of upgrading to 22-inch wheels as well. On the inside, there aresportier S badges all around along with air conditioned seats and perforated leather.

The Four Rings haven’t revealed pricing details of the E-Tron S and E-Tron S Sportback at the moment. But we expect it to carry a heavy premium as it arrives in the showroom later this year. We could also expect it to be offered in India when the E-Tron goes on sale in the country.