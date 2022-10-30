Bugatti Chiron surpasses the 400 units production milestone

- Bugatti will build a total of 500 Chirons

- The celebratory unit of the French hypercar gets a dark green bare carbon-fibre finish

French automobile marquee Bugatti has announced that it has rolled out the 400th unit of the Chiron from its factory in Molsheim, France. The celebratory unit, a Chiron Super Sport 2, gets a bare carbon-fibre body finished in a shade of tinted dark green.

The Bugatti Chiron in question has gone to great lengths to get the required finish. According to the brand, unlike painted carbon-fibre, there can be no imperfections in the material, and it’s not merely an unpainted carbon-fibre body but an entirely bespoke creation specifically designed to illuminate the inherent beauty of the material.

Complementing the dark green tinted body on this Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2 is a set of Super Sport Magnesium wheels and an engine cover finished in a Nocturne shade. Further, there are special green highlights visible on panels such as the horseshoe grille and EB logo wheel caps.

Inside, the 400th Bugatti Chiron features a full leather upholstery combination of Green and Beluga Black for the seats. Elsewhere, Beluga Black dominates the interior, with highlights including the bare carbon-fibre steering wheel top and bottom and the Black Anodized interior trim part. Also on offer is the optional sky view roof.

Propelling the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2 is the famed 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16 engine that develops a mind-numbing 1,578bhp and a gut-wrenching 1,600 Nm of torque. Combined with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the hypercar is capable of accelerating to 300 kmph from a standstill in 12.1 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 440 kmph.