Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Wagon R, and Ignis recalled for faulty rear brake assembly pin

- 9,925 units of Wagon R, Ignis, and Celerio affected

- Recall pertains to units manufactured from 3 August, 2022 to 1 September, 2022

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall for the Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis hatchbacks. The recall relates to a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin which in a certain case may break and cause a peculiar noise. If unattended, this may also affect brake performance in the long run. The affected are the ones manufactured between 3 August, 2022 and 1 September, 2022.

Under the recall campaign, authorised dealers of the company shall get in touch with the vehicle owners for the inspection and rectification of 9,925 units of the models. Presently, the parts for replacement are being arranged by the automaker and sent to workshops to undertake requisite repairs.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Maruti Suzuki Celerio are retailed through Arena outlets. Where the former is powered by 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines, the latter can be had only with a 1.0-litre petrol powertrain. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a Nexa model and utilises a 1.2-litre petrol motor and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.