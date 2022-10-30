Mahindra Bolero Neo 4x4: The perfect weapon to battle the Maruti Suzuki Jimny hysteria

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny clearly has quite a few 4x4 enthusiasts drooling. And that’s down to three things, really. The obvious one, of course, is its well-documented off-roading ability. It’s small, but point it towards rocks, ruts or riverbeds, and it will come out on the other side one effortless articulation after another.

Furthermore, the Jimny might be small, but it is still so endearing to look at - like a dancing Husky from Instagram. And this fact has off-roading enthusiasts as well as the young at heart - who are looking for a fashion accessory - waiting for it with bated breath.

Finally - and this is the crucial bit - after the steep pricing of the Mahindra Thar, which put the three-door out of reach for many, the Jimny promises just the opposite. It promises accessibility. Maybe even a sub-10 lakh price for the base, no-frills version.

The Threat

And this is a threat to the current Thar’s status quo. Now on the outside, the Thar still seems to be a rockstar. It is registering 2,000 units a month in sales. It has all sorts of fans, from young men and women to those battling a middle-age crisis. And some unsuspecting senior folks too. But lately, the pull towards the brand is tapering off. It’s possible that the Thar has run through the quota of early adopters and well-to-do 4x4 enthusiasts. Plus, with the Jimny launch around the corner, fence-sitters - and those not wanting to get into a family feud about overspending over a real-world toy - have probably struck the Thar out of their plans.

Now Mahindra could work around this and maybe launch a strip-down version of the Thar to subdue Jimny’s launch pomp-and-show. But, it’s not like Mahindra is making a lot of money on the Thar, which might allow them to take this step. And in any case, the brand's focus has shifted towards making the five-door Thar work.

The Saviour

The saviour for Mahindra - in the quest of luring in off-roading enthusiasts on a budget - could be the Bolero Neo 4x4. Before we dig deeper into that, let’s give you a perspective on the difference in pricing between the Neo and the Thar. The diesel entry-level, hard-top AX version of the Thar retails for over Rs 14 lakh. In comparison, the top-spec N10 (O) Neo is priced at Rs 12 lakh. Needless to say, the Neo offers more usable space, practicality, and accessibility via more doors, and it has more features than the base Thar as well.

However, it lacks three things compared to the Thar.

The Bolero runs a smaller diesel engine, which is 30bhp down on power and 40Nm down on torque. It also only has a five-speed manual gearbox instead of the six-speed unit the Thar gets. The latter has a more dramatic road presence. It easily checks the ‘want’ box, while the Neo comes across as more utilitarian. And there’s no story-telling backing the Neo to up its ‘want’ co-efficieint. The Thar, of course, has this in spades.

Finally, the Neo is only rear-wheel drive, while the Thar gets four-wheel drive. Having said that, with just RWD and an MLD (mechanical locking differential) tacked on, the Neo still manages to do some serious off-road stuff. Now, add a proper 4x4 system to the equation, and the Bolero should prove to be unstoppable; no matter what the terrain.

The Bolero Neo 4x4

So, does it make sense to bring in a 4x4 version of the Bolero Neo? Absolutely! But, of course, with some changes. Sticking with the top-spec version, let’s assume the Neo 4x4 will cost another lakh and a half more than its current retail price. Which still keeps it under the entry-level Thar’s price. And there will be lower-specced versions of the Neo 4x4 too. But, to be able to get the enthusiast’s attention, Mahindra will have to do more - it will have to give the Neo some nip and tuck.

In my book, Mahindra should stick with the things that make the Neo good already. Things like its all-conquering ride quality, good highway manners, affordability, and simplicity should continue on the Neo 4x4. And it doesn’t need any more oomph added to the drivetrain. Because for more oomph at a higher price tag, there’s always the Thar.

What Mahindra should do, nonetheless, is start by giving the Neo 4x4 AT-spec tyres instead of HT ones. These will look more purposeful, offer better traction off-road, and though these might affect the fuel efficiency for the worse, it should be a tradeoff most buyers would be willing to make.

The Neo 4x4 must then get more dramatic wheel arches. It will need rock sliders instead of side steps. And a nicely executed basket-like roof rack, typical of Overlanding machines. Also, given are newly designed, more aggressive, and off-road-ready front and rear bumpers.

I don’t know if you can picture it, but the Neo is already looking meaner, tastier, and more desirable in my head. Now the only thing remaining to complete the picture is great story-telling. And Mahindra, as we are aware, is already pretty good at it. Now, imagine a small convoy of decked-out Neo 4x4’s on Overlanding outings on India’s most challenging terrains. Imagine them going flat-out over rutted roads without a spot of bother. Imagine them going over rocks and branches and wading through bonnet-deep rivers. Imagine a Land Rover Discovery Expedition, only in a Bolero Neo 4x4. Who wouldn’t want that!?

Will it happen?

The biggest question, of course, is - will it happen?

Well, we can tell you it ‘can’ happen. Which means it is technically possible. In fact, knowing Mahindra, they might already have a few Neo 4x4s running around. After all, the base is 4x4 compatible. And if it does happen, not even the launch, mind; just an announcement of such a release, albeit before the Jimny is launched, with a teaser sketch, I, for one, will certainly reevaluate my decision to buy the Jimny.

Bolero Neo 4x4 rendering by Kaustubh Gandhi