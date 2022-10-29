CarWale
    New MG Air EV to debut in early 2023

    Nikhil Puthran

    New MG Air EV to debut in early 2023

    - The second electric vehicle (EV) from MG to debut early in 2023

    - Localised version of the Wuling Air EV

    - Expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh – 15 lakh 

    MG’s second electric vehicle, the Air EV will debut in India early in 2023. Earlier this month, the vehicle was spied testing in the country. The new model is believed to be a localised version of the Wuling Air EV which was showcased in Indonesia. The upcoming model is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

    The mechanical details for the upcoming model are not known for now. In the international market, the EV is expected to be offered in two power outputs, 40bhp and 67bhp. Depending on the battery pack, the vehicle will offer a driving range of up to 300kms. The four-seat vehicle will get a modest feature list such as a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, and steering-mounted controls. 

    The company claims that the upcoming MG Air EV will debut as the first smart city electric car in India. Moreover, it will also be the official vehicle for COP 27 in Egypt in November.

    MG Air EV Image
    MG Air EV
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Punch features rejigged

