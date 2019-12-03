Please Tell Us Your City

Bugatti Chiron Noire pays tribute to iconic Type 57 Atlantic

December 03, 2019, 10:35 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Bugatti Chiron Noire pays tribute to iconic Type 57 Atlantic

- The stunning Noire edition is limited to just 20 units

- Jean Bugatti, Ettore Bugatti’s son, himself made the original Type 57 SC Atlantic

Remember the stealthy La Voiture Noire Concept from earlier this year? The La Voiture, which translates into ‘the black car’, was considered a modern interpretation of the legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic. After garnering enough interest, Bugatti has decided to build a special edition of the Chiron called the Noire. Limited to just 20 units, the Chiron Noire is available in two editions – Sportive and Elegance. 

For the uninitiated, La Voiture Noire was a name given to the original Type 57 SC Atlantic created by Jean Bugatti, Ettore Bugatti’s eldest son. Only four units of La Voiture Noire were built between 1936 and 1938 and it was considered as the most famous and beautiful car in the world. The black car disappeared at the beginning of the Second World War and if it were ever to be found today, it would probably become the most expensive and valuable car in the world.

Bugatti Veyron Exterior

Coming back to the Chiron Noire, the black theme on the hypercar continues with exposed carbon covers. Meanwhile, a Macaron emblem coated in silver and black enamel sits in the centre of the characteristic grille. The brake callipers are finished in black, sitting behind the new Caractere wheels. But the signature C-shape line on the profile breaks the monotony of black as it is done in matte aluminium. There is an exposed black carbon and polished aluminium finish on many other parts as well. Continuing the black theme on the inside are silk matte materials and Noire badges all around. Each of the 20 models get the exclusive badges on the inlay making it  furthermore special. Powering the Noire is the same 8.0-litre W16 behemoth which defies physics with an output of 1500bhp and earth-shattering 1600Nm of torque. 

Bugatti has priced the Chiron Noire at three million Euros apiece (approx. Rs 23.79 crore). And the Noire treatment can also be had with the Chiron Sport at an additional cost of “just” 1,00,000 Euros . The exclusive 20 units will be delivered from the second quarter of 2020. 

