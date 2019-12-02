Kia Seltos emerges as India’s largest selling SUV for second month in a row

- 14,005 units of Kia Seltos sold in November

- Nine per cent increase in sales in November as against 12,854 units sold in October

- Kia has received 86,840 unit bookings for the Seltos till date

The recently launched Kia Seltos holds the pole position as the country’s largest selling SUV for the second time in a row. Kia Motors made its India debut with the Seltos SUV. The company has sold 14,005 units of the Seltos in November 2019, which is a significant nine percent increase in sales as against 12,854 units sold in October 2019.

Kia launched the Seltos in India in August 2019, and since then, the company has exported more than 40,000 units to its customers, which also makes it the 4thlargest automaker in the country. Moreover, the company claims that it has already received 86,840 bookings till date and has sold 6,236 units in August and 7,754 units in September this year. In an effort to reduce the waiting period, the company is ramping up the production of its most sought after DCT and diesel auto trims.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, said, “We are ecstatic to witness the tremendous responses for Seltos which is now leading the UV segment. The 100 day-journey of Kia Seltos has been nothing short of a delightful ride. This is a true testament to positive growth and the trust that the consumers have shown for us. We will continue to grow and surprise the country with Seltos and our upcoming products.”

Kia Motors India plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh is capable of producing 3,00,000 units annually. To further develop its relationship with the customers, the company plans to expand its network to more than 300 touch points by the end of March 2020.