Discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on Tata Hexa, Harrier and Nexon

Select Tata Motors dealers are offering huge discounts for the month of December 2019. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts up to Rs 1.15 lakhs depending on the choice of model.

The Tata Hexa can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Harrier is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Bolt and Zest are available with a cash discount of Rs 70,000 each.

Discounts on the Tata Tiago petrol variants include a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The diesel variants of the hatchback are offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 22,500 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500.

The Tata Tigor petrol variants can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 48,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 12,000. The diesel variants of the compact sedan are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 12,000.

Tata Motors is offering the Nexon petrol variants (excluding the XT trim) with a cash discount of the Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The diesel variants of the compact SUV (excluding the XT trim) can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The XT trim of the Nexon is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 7,500 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 if the model to exchange is a diesel powered car.