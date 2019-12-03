Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on Tata Hexa, Harrier and Nexon

Discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on Tata Hexa, Harrier and Nexon

December 03, 2019, 11:33 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
4924 Views
Be the first to comment
Discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on Tata Hexa, Harrier and Nexon

Select Tata Motors dealers are offering huge discounts for the month of December 2019. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts up to Rs 1.15 lakhs depending on the choice of model.

The Tata Hexa can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Harrier is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Bolt and Zest are available with a cash discount of Rs 70,000 each.

Discounts on the Tata Tiago petrol variants include a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The diesel variants of the hatchback are offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 22,500 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500.

The Tata Tigor petrol variants can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 48,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 12,000. The diesel variants of the compact sedan are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 12,000.

Tata Motors is offering the Nexon petrol variants (excluding the XT trim) with a cash discount of the Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The diesel variants of the compact SUV (excluding the XT trim) can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The XT trim of the Nexon is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 7,500 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 if the model to exchange is a diesel powered car.

  • Tata
  • Tata Bolt
  • Bolt
  • Tata Nexon
  • Tata Zest
  • Zest
  • Nexon
  • Tata Hexa
  • Hexa
  • Tiago
  • Tata Tiago
  • Tigor
  • Tata Tigor
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.87 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.24 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.6 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 7.83 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.98 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.82 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.01 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.66 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.44 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in