Hyundai Venue N Line likely to be launched in India on 6 September

- Likely to be offered in two variants

- Will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a dual-clutch transmission

Hyundai India is all set to expand its N Line portfolio in the country with the addition of a second model. This time, the carmaker is likely to introduce a sportier iteration of the Venue compact SUV. Likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Venue N Line could be launched in India on 6 September.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue N Line, similar to the i20 N Line, will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, unlike the latter which is offered with iMT and DCT gearboxes, the motor is most likely to be paired only with a DCT unit. This drivetrain has a power output of 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai will also make visual enhancements to it, like sportier-looking alloy wheels, revised bumpers, red inserts, dual-tip exhaust, and new paint schemes. These will help the Venue N Line look different and stylish compared to its vanilla version.

The changes on the inside could include an all-black interior with contrasting red stitching, paddle shifters, N-Line specific three-spoke steering wheel, and ‘N-line’ motifs on the leatherette upholstery and gear lever. The Venue N Line will mostly be offered in N6 and N8 variants which will be based on the top-spec SX(O) variant of the standard Venue.

Presently, the N Line portfolio comprises the i20 N Line hatchback that is available at a starting price of Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom).