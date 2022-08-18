CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Hyundai Venue N Line likely to be launched in India on 6 September

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    17,175 Views
    Hyundai Venue N Line likely to be launched in India on 6 September

    - Likely to be offered in two variants

    - Will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a dual-clutch transmission

    Hyundai India is all set to expand its N Line portfolio in the country with the addition of a second model. This time, the carmaker is likely to introduce a sportier iteration of the Venue compact SUV. Likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Venue N Line could be launched in India on 6 September. 

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue N Line, similar to the i20 N Line, will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, unlike the latter which is offered with iMT and DCT gearboxes, the motor is most likely to be paired only with a DCT unit. This drivetrain has a power output of 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. 

    Hyundai will also make visual enhancements to it, like sportier-looking alloy wheels, revised bumpers, red inserts, dual-tip exhaust, and new paint schemes. These will help the Venue N Line look different and stylish compared to its vanilla version. 

    The changes on the inside could include an all-black interior with contrasting red stitching, paddle shifters, N-Line specific three-spoke steering wheel, and ‘N-line’ motifs on the leatherette upholstery and gear lever. The Venue N Line will mostly be offered in N6 and N8 variants which will be based on the top-spec SX(O) variant of the standard Venue. 

    Presently, the N Line portfolio comprises the i20 N Line hatchback that is available at a starting price of Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Image
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Bugatti teases ‘last of its kind’ for the Quail
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Related News

    Hyundai teased three N models for 15 July debut

    Hyundai teased three N models for 15 July debut

    By Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1 month ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue N Line Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai Venue N Line Left Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7350 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7350 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue N Line likely to be launched in India on 6 September