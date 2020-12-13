CarWale
    Mahindra Winter Camp to be held from 14-19 December 2020

    Mahindra Winter Camp to be held from 14-19 December 2020

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,329 Views
    Mahindra Winter Camp to be held from 14-19 December 2020

    - Customers can avail of a 75-point free check-up on their Mahindra vehicles

    - The company is offering discounts on spare parts and labour

    Mahindra has announced a nation-wide winter camp for customers of its entire range of vehicles. The initiative will be held from 14-19 December, 2020 at all Mahindra authorised workshops across the country.

    The offers and benefits of the Winter Check-Up Camp include free 75-point vehicle check-up, 5 per cent off on spare parts, 10 per cent off on labour cost, as well as 25 per cent off on Maxicare windshield polish treatment and headlamp restoration. The preventive check-up of the vehicle systems include brakes, battery, tires, lights, and lubricants. 

    Mahindra is offering a discount of 25 per cent on specialised Maxicare treatments of windshield polishing and headlamp restoration. Windshield polishing helps get rid of scratches and stains on windshield glass that impair one’s view of the road. In the process of headlamp restoration, headlights of the vehicle are assessed by expert technicians for repair of cloudy, dull, or scratched glass.

    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
