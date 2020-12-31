CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What to expect?

    Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What to expect?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,177 Views
    Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What to expect?

    - To feature cosmetic changes and feature additions

    - A new top-spec Legender variant likely to be introduced

    Toyota recently took the covers off the Crysta facelift last month and is now all geared up to introduce the facelift of its elder sibling – the Fortuner on 6 January. The Fortuner holds a superior position in the full-size SUV segment facing cut-throat competition from the Ford Endeavour and the new entrant – MG Gloster. We give you complete details of the things to expect from the upcoming Fortuner.

    Refreshed Styling

    Toyota Fortuner Facelift Front View

    Following the mantra of the newly launched Crysta, even the Fortuner will get a revised front fascia and cosmetic changes on the exterior. On the front, it is expected to benefit from a larger black grille with thick chrome surrounds flanked by the redesigned bi-LED headlight units. The front bumper is reworked with massive air intakes and silver skid plate finished in silver. It is also likely to get a new set of alloy wheels and three-dimensional tail lamp units. 

    Updated Interiors

    Toyota Fortuner Facelift Dashboard

    The changes on the inside are anticipated to be comparatively minor including a tweaked instrument cluster, updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and new colour scheme for the leather upholstery. Considering the competition in the segment, Toyota might even include a 360-degree camera, air purifier and wireless charging feature on the new model. 

    New Legender variant

    Toyota Fortuner Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Upon launch, the Fortuner facelift could be accompanied by an exclusive Legender trim along with the standard model. Expected to be offered only as the top-spec variant, the Legender will distinguish itself with a different and aggressive face with splashes of gloss black scattered on the exterior body. Inside, it could gain with a dual-tone theme and added features and equipment. 

    Enhanced Safety Features

    Toyota Fortuner Facelift Right Side Curtain Airbag

    The Fortuner is decently equipped with seven airbags, hill assist control, traction control system, ABS, vehicle stability control with brake assist, and ISOFIX anchorages for the second row. Adding to the list could be front parking sensors, and possibly some active driver-assist tech to rival the Gloster which is the only model in the segment to offer Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS).

    Powerful Powertrain

    Toyota Fortuner Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The drivetrains on the Fortuner were upgraded earlier this year with BS6 obedient 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine. While the gasoline motor is mated to a five-speed manual, the oil burner gets a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The upcoming Fortuner is likely to continue with the same proven setup. For the mentioned alterations, the ex-showroom price of the new model could go up by Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending upon the variant.

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 28.68 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Fortuner facelift
    • Toyota Fortuner Facelift
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 34.87 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 35.99 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 33.16 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.15 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 34.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 34.72 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 31.80 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 32.43 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.27 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars