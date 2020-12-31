Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What to expect?

- To feature cosmetic changes and feature additions

- A new top-spec Legender variant likely to be introduced

Toyota recently took the covers off the Crysta facelift last month and is now all geared up to introduce the facelift of its elder sibling – the Fortuner on 6 January. The Fortuner holds a superior position in the full-size SUV segment facing cut-throat competition from the Ford Endeavour and the new entrant – MG Gloster. We give you complete details of the things to expect from the upcoming Fortuner.

Refreshed Styling

Following the mantra of the newly launched Crysta, even the Fortuner will get a revised front fascia and cosmetic changes on the exterior. On the front, it is expected to benefit from a larger black grille with thick chrome surrounds flanked by the redesigned bi-LED headlight units. The front bumper is reworked with massive air intakes and silver skid plate finished in silver. It is also likely to get a new set of alloy wheels and three-dimensional tail lamp units.

Updated Interiors

The changes on the inside are anticipated to be comparatively minor including a tweaked instrument cluster, updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and new colour scheme for the leather upholstery. Considering the competition in the segment, Toyota might even include a 360-degree camera, air purifier and wireless charging feature on the new model.

New Legender variant

Upon launch, the Fortuner facelift could be accompanied by an exclusive Legender trim along with the standard model. Expected to be offered only as the top-spec variant, the Legender will distinguish itself with a different and aggressive face with splashes of gloss black scattered on the exterior body. Inside, it could gain with a dual-tone theme and added features and equipment.

Enhanced Safety Features

The Fortuner is decently equipped with seven airbags, hill assist control, traction control system, ABS, vehicle stability control with brake assist, and ISOFIX anchorages for the second row. Adding to the list could be front parking sensors, and possibly some active driver-assist tech to rival the Gloster which is the only model in the segment to offer Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS).

Powerful Powertrain

The drivetrains on the Fortuner were upgraded earlier this year with BS6 obedient 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine. While the gasoline motor is mated to a five-speed manual, the oil burner gets a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The upcoming Fortuner is likely to continue with the same proven setup. For the mentioned alterations, the ex-showroom price of the new model could go up by Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending upon the variant.