    Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Yaris, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser in December 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Yaris, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser in December 2020

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Yaris, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser in December 2020

    A few Toyota dealers are offering huge discounts on a range of products this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Toyota Yaris can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The pre-facelift versionsof the Innova Crysta is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

    Discounts on the Toyota Urban Cruiser are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. There are no discounts on the Fortuner, Camry, and the Vellfire. Last month, the company launched the Innova Crysta facelift, details of which are available here. The brand is also working on the facelifted Fortuner which is expected to debut in the next few months.

    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.27 Lakh onwards
