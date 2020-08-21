CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates new 3S facility in Bengaluru

    Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates new 3S facility in Bengaluru

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    41 Views
    Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates new 3S facility in Bengaluru

    - The JaguarLand Rover 3S facility is located at New Airport Road

    - The facility offers a showroom display and a service workshop with 19 service bays 

    Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the opening of a new 3S retailer facility in Bengaluru by Marqland located at New Airport Road. The dealership previously operated its 3S facility on Hosur Road.

    Jaguar XE Left Front Three Quarter

    The new retailer facility is spread over 4,160 square metres and will showcase the complete range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio. It also has a handover bay for delivering vehicles to customers. This facility also has a Jaguar Land Rover approved pre-owned car section and showcases the range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise for its customers. It also has an integrated workshop with 19 service bays.

    Jaguar XE Right Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Post the opening of the boutique showroom in City Centre in 2019, this new, ultra-modern integrated 3S facility on New Airport Road will further strengthen JLR’s presence in the Bengaluru area. It will ensure that our customers are able to enjoy world-class sales, service, and spares under-one-roof from a location that is convenient and easily accessible.”

    • Land Rover
    • Jaguar
    • Jaguar XF
    • XF
    • Land Rover Discovery
    • Discovery
    • Range Rover
    • Range Rover Sport
    • Range Rover evoque
    • Land Rover Defender
    • Defender
    • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    • f type
    • Land Rover Range Rover
    • Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    • Jaguar XE
    • XE
    • Discovery Sport
    • Land Rover Discovery Sport
    • Range Rover Velar
    • Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    • Jaguar F-Pace
    • F-Pace
    • Jaguar F-Type
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 72.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 67.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 68.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 69.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 64.43 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 70.09 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 64.58 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 65.45 Lakh
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    ₹ 58.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 22nd August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars