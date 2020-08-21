Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates new 3S facility in Bengaluru

- The JaguarLand Rover 3S facility is located at New Airport Road

- The facility offers a showroom display and a service workshop with 19 service bays

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the opening of a new 3S retailer facility in Bengaluru by Marqland located at New Airport Road. The dealership previously operated its 3S facility on Hosur Road.

The new retailer facility is spread over 4,160 square metres and will showcase the complete range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio. It also has a handover bay for delivering vehicles to customers. This facility also has a Jaguar Land Rover approved pre-owned car section and showcases the range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise for its customers. It also has an integrated workshop with 19 service bays.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Post the opening of the boutique showroom in City Centre in 2019, this new, ultra-modern integrated 3S facility on New Airport Road will further strengthen JLR’s presence in the Bengaluru area. It will ensure that our customers are able to enjoy world-class sales, service, and spares under-one-roof from a location that is convenient and easily accessible.”