Kia Sonet accumulates 6,523 bookings on day one

- Bookings opened on 20 August

- Accumulates 6,523 bookings on the first day

Kia has added a feather on its cap as the Sonet sub-four metre SUV registers 6,523 bookings on the first day. The company opened bookings for the Sonet compact SUV on 20 August against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Kia Sonet is available in dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line. The Tech Line includes - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+, while the GT-Line offers the GTX+ variant. To learn more about the variants, click here.

The Kia Sonet is offered with multiple segment-first features, this includes – 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic information, Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection, BOSE premium seven-speaker sound system with sub-woofer, ventilated driver and front-passenger seats, LED sound mood lights, remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key, Over-the-air (OTA) map updates, multi-drive and traction modes for select automatic variants and wireless smartphone charger with cooling function.

The upcoming Sonet sub-four metre SUV will offer electric sunroof and will be available in eight monotone and three dual tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligeny blue, glacier white pearl and clear white. The dual tone colour options are – intense red with aurora black pearl, beige gold with aurora black pearl and glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl. To learn more about the Kia Sonet in detail, click here.