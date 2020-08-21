CarWale
    • Skoda introduces SuperCare maintenance package; launches extended warranty program

    Skoda introduces SuperCare maintenance package; launches extended warranty program

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    518 Views
    - Skoda SuperCare was previously known as service maintenance package

    - Extended warranty for up to six years or 1.50 lakh kilometres introduced across the range

    Skoda Auto India has revamped and re-christened its 'Service Maintenance Package' to 'Skoda SuperCare'. By opting for the latter, customers warrant preventive maintenance as well as wear and tear repair work for a timeframe of up to four years. The package safeguards owners against spare part price and labour charge inflation, guarantees authentic fitments with two years or unlimited kilometres part warranty, assures job work by certified technicians and allows redemption at all authorised dealership facilities in the country. Also on offer are multiple payment options, cashless services and transfer of warranty to a subsequent owner at the time of vehicle resale.

    At a starting price of Rs 29,999, new Skoda customers can avail the SuperCare warranty for four years or 60,000 kilometres, among Standard, Enhanced, and Comprehensive options, within a timeframe of a year from the date of purchase of the vehicle (or the first service, whichever is earlier). The existing customers of the brand can avail the service for two years or 30,000 kilometres, with prices starting at Rs 15,777.

    While the standard package includes engine oil, oil filter, drain plug, washer, air filter/pollen filter/fuel filter, spark plug, brake fluid, V belt, Haldex coupling oil and ATF as per the manufacturer maintenance schedule, the enhanced package additionally offers front windshield wipers, front and rear brake pads as well as discs. The comprehensive package entails battery, flywheel, and clutch assembly i.e. the clutch plate, pressure plate and release bearing, over and above the services under the 'Enhanced Package'.

    Skoda has also introduced an extended warranty program, with prices starting at Rs 30,975. The program spans for an additional period of the fifth and sixth year or 1.50 lakh kilometres (whichever is earlier) from the date of purchase. The initiative will be applicable to models including the Rapid 1.0-TSI, Octavia RS 245, Superb and the Karoq. The extension in warranty can also be availed by existing customers whose vehicle is under the four-year warranty program (purchased on or after 1 September 2016, and below 97,000 km), and is transferable to the succeeding owner.

    Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “In line with our customer-centric approach, the new extended warranty program now takes the ‘peace of mind’ philosophy to the next level. Customers can now avail of the attractive offer of fifth and sixth-year warranty, coupled with convenient and ‘value for money’ two year and four year Skoda SuperCare service and maintenance packages.”

