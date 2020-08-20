2020 Honda WR-V - Top 4 exterior highlights

Honda Car India has launched the BS6 model of the WR-V in India. Parsing the difference between the older model and the latest iteration, we bring the top four highlights seen on the outside of this 2020 model.

1. Updated grille

At the front, there's an updated grille that looks bolder and continues to be laden in chrome. This chrome strip is a prominent design trait and gets the Honda logo in the centre.

2. New projector headlamps

This is the first time WR-V is getting an update after it was first introduced in India in 2017. This facelifted version also sports LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamps.

3. Tweaked bumper with LED fog lamps

Overall, the face looks more aggressive than the older model thanks to the tweaked front bumper as well. It gets LED fog lamps too instead of the traditional bulb type ones.

4. C-shaped LED tail lights

The crossover also sports new C-shaped LED tail lamps that liven up the rear section. The latter, otherwise, continues to get an edgy design with a chrome accent and a skid plate.