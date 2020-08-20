CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2020 Honda WR-V - Top 4 exterior highlights

    2020 Honda WR-V - Top 4 exterior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    496 Views
    2020 Honda WR-V - Top 4 exterior highlights

    Honda Car India has launched the BS6 model of the WR-V in India. Parsing the difference between the older model and the latest iteration, we bring the top four highlights seen on the outside of this 2020 model.

    1. Updated grille

    At the front, there's an updated grille that looks bolder and continues to be laden in chrome. This chrome strip is a prominent design trait and gets the Honda logo in the centre.

    2. New projector headlamps

    This is the first time WR-V is getting an update after it was first introduced in India in 2017. This facelifted version also sports LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamps.

    Honda WR-V Wheel

    3. Tweaked bumper with LED fog lamps

    Overall, the face looks more aggressive than the older model thanks to the tweaked front bumper as well. It gets LED fog lamps too instead of the traditional bulb type ones.

    4. C-shaped LED tail lights

    The crossover also sports new C-shaped LED tail lamps that liven up the rear section. The latter, otherwise, continues to get an edgy design with a chrome accent and a skid plate.

    Honda WR-V Sunroof/Moonroof
    • Honda
    • WR-V
    • Honda WR-V
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Honda WR-V Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.49 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.90 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.69 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.62 Lakh
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 22nd August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars