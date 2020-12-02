New Skoda Fabia takes shape; could be launched in India

- New Fabia is expected to be based on the MQB A0 platform

- Likely to go on sale in Europe in H2 2021

- Skoda may launch the Fabia in India in 2022

The Skoda Fabia is an exciting nameplate in the European markets, and also the one that graced the Indian market between 2008 and 2013. The Czech carmaker is now working on an all-new fourth-generation model, which was recently spied testing in Europe.

Spy shots of the test mule show that the new Fabia has taken design cues from the Skoda Scala, and the new Octavia. It gets sleeker headlamps upfront and slender-looking split taillights, with both expected to be full-LED units. It also seems to have grown in size, compared to the second and third-generation models.

Like the latest-gen Volkswagen Polo, the new Skoda Fabia is expected to move the modular MQB A0 platform from the existing PQ26 architecture. This new platform should offer more space, refinement and comfort, and improve the super mini's driving dynamics. Although the interiors aren't visible, we can expect the new Fabia to feature Skoda's practical cabin layout with good quality materials and spot-on ergonomics.

As for the mechanicals, the new Skoda Fabia is expected to be equipped with an array of TSI petrol engines, coupled to a multiple choice of transmissions. However, it is unlikely to feature a diesel powertrain or any form of electrification.

The new Skoda Fabia is expected to be unveiled in Europe in the first half of next year and is likely to go on sale towards the end of 2021. As far as the Indian market is considered, Skoda has revealed that it is looking at various body-styles, based on the MQB A0-IN platform, for the domestic market. And we feel, the new Fabia will make for a worthy alternative to the likes of the Hyundai i20, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

