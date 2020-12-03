CarWale
    • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 42.30 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,216 Views
    -It will be available in M Sport design pack

    -Available only on BMW online shop; limited to 24 units 

    BMW Group India has introduced the 2 Series Gran Coupé Shadow Edition in India at Rs 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the exclusive edition shall commence online on 7 December, 2020. Locally assembled at the brand’s Chennai plant, the model is priced Rs 3 lakh higher than the regular Sport Line model and will be limited to only 24 units in Alpine White and Black Sapphire color palette. 

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Side View

    The special edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe shall feature BMW’S high-gloss shadow line package along with ‘M’ Performance parts. For the added monetary value, the exterior features black inserts in prominent places like the new mesh grille, exterior mirror caps, exhaust tail pipes and ‘M’ performance rear lip spoiler. The new 18-inch Y-spoke styled M forged wheels finished in gloss black also form part of the new package. 

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Closed Boot/Trunk

    Notable changes on the inside include additions like newly designed sport seats with electrical memory function, two-zone climate control with carbon microfilter and ambient lighting with six dimmable designs. The Coupe continues to be offered with other interior highlights like 12.3-inch MID, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and virtual assistant, wireless charging, rear view camera with reversing assist and frameless doors.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Engine Shot

    Under the bonnet, the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition gets no sparkle and will continue to be powered by the German car manufacturer’s 2.0-litre turbo-diesel making 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque sending power to the front wheels and controlled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Grille

    Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé perfectly blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupé. The new ‘Black Shadow’ edition with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offers an excellent athletic edge which further enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects. Designed with a focus on dynamics, it demonstrates powerful uniqueness tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiastic customers. Available in limited units, the ‘Black Shadow’ edition offers our discerning customers an exclusive opportunity to own the latest BMW four-door coupé.”

