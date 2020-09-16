CarWale
    • Updated Jaguar F-Pace revealed with tweaked design and PHEV powertrain

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    602 Views
    -        New styling in line with the carmaker’s design language

    -        Updated powertrain line-up includes petrol, diesel, MHEV, and PHEV

    Jaguar F-Pace Right Front Three Quarter

    Jaguar has introduced a mid-life update for the F-Pace in the UK. The high-riding vehicle gets new styling, revised feature list, and a host of new powertrain options which also include a mild hybrid and a 404bhp plug-in hybrid. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Right Front Three Quarter

    With the revised styling, the F-Pace now gets a dual-barrel LED strip instead of one in the headlamps. But the rest of the fascia is unchanged. At the back, the tail lamps are now sleeker than before and make the SUV look more futuristic. Even the rear bumpers are tweaked a bit. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Right Rear Three Quarter

    Major changes are seen inside the cabin with an all-digital cockpit. Stacked onto the centre console is an 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen with a magnesium alloy casing. It allows both the driver and the front passenger to control the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. The Pivi Pro is the newest connected system from JLR and might be seen on other cars soon. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Dashboard

    There are open-pore veneers, aluminium, metallic and piano finished material seen inside, making the SUV feel more premium. What’s more, the leather also gets a unique ‘cricket-ball’ stitching. Keeping with the new trend, there’s also a PM2.5 filtration of allergens and unpleasant odours. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Right Rear Three Quarter

    The updated F-Pace gets a host of powertrain options. We’ll start with the newest addition – the P400e PHEV. It gets a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder motor combined with a 105kW electric motor for a total output of 404 horsepower and 640Nm. The electric motor is powered by a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The PHEV has a claimed fuel economy of up to 130.2mpg (around 55kmpl). The AWD setup helps with 0-100kmph time of just 5.0 seconds. The P400e can do close to 50 kilometres on pure electric power. And the 32kW DC charger can get 0-80 per cent of charge in 30 minutes. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Right Rear Three Quarter

    Other engine options include the revamped 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol and diesel from the Ingenium family. Meanwhile, the mild hybrid is available across the line-up (except on the 250bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol). All models get an eight-speed automatic transmission and an AWD as standard. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Right Front Three Quarter

    The updated Jaguar F-Pace line-up is available for sale in the UK right away, across its usual variant-wise line-up. Indian debut is expected too, but we’ll have to wait a little longer for that.

