New Audi A4 launched: All you need to know

- Available in Premium Plus and Technology variants

- Powered by a new 2.0-litre TFSI engine that produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi has kicked-off the New Year 2021 with the launch of the A4 sedan. The premium sedan is available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology. Audi India has introduced the new A4 in the country at a starting price of Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes bundled with a four year comprehensive service package including extended warranty and road side assistance.

Visually, the new A4 features broader and flatter single-frame grille that is complemented with elongated LED headlights with signature LED DRLs. The horizontal lines emphasise the car’s width and the cuts on the side add definition. The vehicle is available in five colour options, including the new terra grey.

As for the interior, the vehicle features a large MMI touch display with a new operating system. The contour/ambient lighting package comes with 30 colour options and the comfort key allows keyless entry and a gesture-based boot lid. Additional feature highlights include the Audi Phone box with wireless charging, exclusive piano black inlays with leather and leatherette upholstery, piano black inlays, park assist with parking aid plus, and power front seats with memory feature for the driver seat. The premium sedan also offers a three-zone climate control system.

Mechanically, the new Audi A4 40TFSI is powered by the new 2.0-litre TFSI engine that produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds and attain a top speed of 241kmph. The 12V mild hybrid system comes with a belt alternator starter which shuts off the engine while coasting up to 10 sec between 55kmph and 160kmph. The system also comes with the brake recuperation function.