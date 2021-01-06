Audi A4 facelift launched – Top five features

The all-new Audi A4 facelift is launched in India at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift looks sharp yet sophisticated packing in all the modern features one would expect while buying a luxury sedan. We highlight the five top features which we liked on the new A4.

10.1-inch infotainment system with MMI touch

The updated touchscreen infotainment system replaces the older rotary button control and is super responsive and easy to use. Drivers can also use the system to choose from different driving modes - comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual. The optional MMI navigation plus with Audi Connect offers convenient features such as real-time traffic conditions and can discover near-by places using natural-language voice control which returns the results rapidly.

Gesture-based boot lid opening

The German car manufacturer has added another useful feature on the A4 with an electronically operated luggage compartment. The boot can be operated simply by swaying the leg below the rear bumper. It is all these small but smart features that elevate the facelift over its counterparts.

Audi Phonebox

Another addition made by Audi is the Phonebox which is placed beneath the centre armrest. The Phonebox not only supports wireless charging but also connects the smartphone wirelessly to the infotainment system giving access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity functions. This saves the hassle of carrying the connecting chargers and cables along.

Park Assist

The 360-degree camera and the ultrasonic sensors on the new A4 work hand in hand to find an ideal parking space. The driver is allowed to control the accelerator and the gear shifting while the car automatically steers itself into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces. The Park assist also aids the driver in steering the car out of the parking space as well.

Comfort key

Audi A4 also comes equipped with a unique comfort key. One single key can memorise up to five different user profiles. This means all the individuals can personalise and store their requirements and settings in each profile. The car recognises the user from their key when the car is unlocked and asks via a prompt display for switching or retaining a particular user profile.