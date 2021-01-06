CarWale
    Audi A4 facelift launched – Top five features

    Audi A4 facelift launched – Top five features

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,351 Views
    Audi A4 facelift launched – Top five features

    The all-new Audi A4 facelift is launched in India at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift looks sharp yet sophisticated packing in all the modern features one would expect while buying a luxury sedan. We highlight the five top features which we liked on the new A4.

    10.1-inch infotainment system with MMI touch

    Audi A4 Infotainment System

    The updated touchscreen infotainment system replaces the older rotary button control and is super responsive and easy to use. Drivers can also use the system to choose from different driving modes - comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual. The optional MMI navigation plus with Audi Connect offers convenient features such as real-time traffic conditions and can discover near-by places using natural-language voice control which returns the results rapidly. 

    Gesture-based boot lid opening

    Audi A4 Closed Boot/Trunk

    The German car manufacturer has added another useful feature on the A4 with an electronically operated luggage compartment. The boot can be operated simply by swaying the leg below the rear bumper. It is all these small but smart features that elevate the facelift over its counterparts.

    Audi Phonebox

    Audi A4 USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Another addition made by Audi is the Phonebox which is placed beneath the centre armrest. The Phonebox not only supports wireless charging but also connects the smartphone wirelessly to the infotainment system giving access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity functions. This saves the hassle of carrying the connecting chargers and cables along. 

    Park Assist

    Audi A4 360-Degree Camera Control

    The 360-degree camera and the ultrasonic sensors on the new A4 work hand in hand to find an ideal parking space. The driver is allowed to control the accelerator and the gear shifting while the car automatically steers itself into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces. The Park assist also aids the driver in steering the car out of the parking space as well.

    Comfort key

    Audi A4 Dashboard

    Audi A4 also comes equipped with a unique comfort key. One single key can memorise up to five different user profiles. This means all the individuals can personalise and store their requirements and settings in each profile. The car recognises the user from their key when the car is unlocked and asks via a prompt display for switching or retaining a particular user profile.

    
    Audi A4
    ₹ 42.34 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    
    
    
    Audi A4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 50.36 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 53.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 49.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 50.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 47.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 51.21 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 47.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 47.82 Lakh
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 42.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5thJAN
