Mercedes-Benz S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ launched in India at Rs 1.51 crore

- It gets Magic Sky Control with a panoramic sunroof, and front seats with memory package

- Interior features a new high gloss brown eucalyptus wood trim

The popular luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has launched the S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ in India at Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom, India). The vehicle gets the newly introduced 2021 Mercedes me connect, the latest version of the Mercedes me connect (Mmc) technology, which is integrated with home automation and voice assistance. The new trim is available in the new anthracite blue colour option.

Apart from the latest Mmc, the luxury sedan additionally offers Magic Sky Control with a panoramic sunroof and front seats with a memory package. Moreover, the vehicle gets high gloss brown eucalyptus wood trim. With the ‘Mercedes me’ app on the phone, the customers can track the location of the vehicle, remotely lock or unlock, open windows and sunroof, track their vehicle’s location, set speed alerts for other users and enjoy a plethora of other connect services. The integrated e-Call/SOS button ensures emergency services 24x7 across India through the dedicated emergency call services. In addition, the in-car ‘Me’ call button ensures a seamless connection to the customer assistance centre for feature queries, breakdown, and on-road assistance.

The 2021 Mercedes me connect on S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ offers three distinct new features –

- Alexa home integration with Mercedes me connect

This feature can be used from an Alexa Echo device setup at home, office or also from phone’s Alexa App. Some examples that you can command are, ‘Alexa, Ask Mercedes to set a reminder for evening dinner’, ‘Alexa, Ask Mercedes to unlock to take a courier delivery’ or ‘Alexa, Ask Mercedes to turn on the climate control’.

- Google home Mercedes me connect

Users can start issuing commands to the device and get real-time updates about the vehicle from the comfort of their home.

- Parking solution POIs (Points of interest) in the navigation system

The system shows parking lots available across different parts of the cities.

For all existing customers (already paired cars) the new features are auto-updated Over-The-Air (OTA) in the last days. The customer only needs to activate the new services in the App to enjoy the benefits of voice assistant home integration.

Mechanically, the S-Class Maestro Edition is powered by the 3.0-litre, inline-six-cylinder diesel engine that produces around 282bhp of power between 3,400-4,600rpm and 600Nm of torque between 1,200 to 3,200rpm. The vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in six seconds and the top speed is electronically restricted to 250kmph.