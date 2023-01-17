Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India on 20 January

- Bookings of the new Grand i10 Nios have already commenced

- It gets a new Spar Green colour

Hyundai India unveiled the updated Grand I10 Nios and Aura earlier this month, bookings of which have begun for an amount of Rs 11,000. Now, the carmaker has announced that the facelifted Grand i10 Nios will be launched in India on 20 January.

On the outside, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a refresh in the form of new front and rear bumpers, new triangular-shaped LED DRLs, a new larger grille, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, and a shark-fin antenna. Customers will be able to choose from six colours, namely Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, and Spark Green.

The interiors of the Grand i10 Nios facelift from Hyundai will come equipped with automatic climate control an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, and wireless charging.

Under the hood, the refreshed Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a CNG variant developing 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be the sole transmission on offer.