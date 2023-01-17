CarWale

    Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Specs comparison

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    808 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Specs comparison

    The EV market is growing strongly in the country, and so are the mass-segment Indian brands like Tata and Mahindra. Currently, Tata Motors has three EV models on sale — Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the recently launched Tiago EV. Now, its competitor Mahindra has launched its first take on an electric SUV in the avatar of XUV400. The Mahindra’s E-SUV is a direct competition to the Tata Nexon EV, so here is a quick spec comparison of the two.

    Prices and variants

    Tata Nexon EV Max Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata has two different models with the Nexon EV — Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. The former starts at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants, namely XM, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Meanwhile, the latter is available in two variant options: XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, with a starting price of Rs 18.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Tata Nexon EV Max Right Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the recently launched Mahindra XUV400 is available in two trim levels, EC and EL, with a starting price of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Battery, performance, and range

    Tata Nexon EV Max Engine Shot

    Tata Nexon EV gets two battery pack options, 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh, with EV Prime and EV Max models, respectively. The former is paired to a motor producing 127bhp and 245Nm of torque with an ARAI-certified range of 312km. Whereas the latter is paired to a motor that produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque with an ARAI-certified range of 437km on a full charge.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Engine Shot

    The Mahindra XUV400 comes equipped with two battery pack options too, a 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh unit. Both the battery packs are paired to an electric motor with a common output of 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. Though the power output is similar, the 34.5kWh battery pack delivers an ARA-certified range of 375km and the 39.4kWh battery pack returns 456km on a full charge.

    Features and convenience 

    Tata Nexon EV Max Dashboard

    Tata Nexon EV Max comes loaded with features including drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), multiple regen modes, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, an illuminated gear dial on the centre console, TPMS, cruise control, an air purifier, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, and a Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Dashboard

    The Mahindra XUV400 also gets an extensive feature list that includes an electric sunroof, BlueSense-connected car technology, drive modes, regen modes, single-pedal drive, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, and a reverse parking camera with guidelines.

    Charging time

    Tata Nexon EV Max EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The Nexon EV Prime gets a 3.3kW AC charger and can be charged from 20 to 100 per cent in 8 hours from a 15A AC charger. Meanwhile, the Nexon EV Max gets two charger options: a 3.3kW and a 7.2kW AC charger. The 7.2kW fast charger is capable of charging the EV from zero to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours.

    Mahindra XUV400 can be charged via a 3.3kW or a 7.2kW charger. The 3.3kW charger can recharge the electric SUV from zero to 100 per cent in 13 hours, while the 7.2kW charger can juice up the XUV400 from zero to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours.

    Dimension and capacity

    Tata Nexon EV Max Right Side View

    The Tata Nexon EV measures 3,993mm in length, 1,811mm in width, and 1,616mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm. The boot space on offer with the Nexon EV is 350 litres.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Right Side View

    In comparison, the Mahindra XUV400 measures around 4,200mm in length, 1,821mm in width, and 1,634mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm. Even though the XUV400 is based on XUV300, the electric SUV gets a larger boot capacity of 378 litres compared to its ICE sibling.

    Warranty

    Tata Nexon EV gets three years or 1,25,000km standard warranty, and eight years or 1,60,000km warranty on the battery.

    Mahindra provides three years or unlimited kilometres of standard warranty and eight years or 1,60,000km of battery/motor warranty with the XUV400.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 18.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi India discontinues RS7 Sportback

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33041 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    ByCarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32777 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen E-C3

    Citroen E-C3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.68 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.61 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 20.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.41 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.62 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 20.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33041 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    ByCarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32777 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Specs comparison