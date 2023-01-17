Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Specs comparison

The EV market is growing strongly in the country, and so are the mass-segment Indian brands like Tata and Mahindra. Currently, Tata Motors has three EV models on sale — Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the recently launched Tiago EV. Now, its competitor Mahindra has launched its first take on an electric SUV in the avatar of XUV400. The Mahindra’s E-SUV is a direct competition to the Tata Nexon EV, so here is a quick spec comparison of the two.

Prices and variants

Tata has two different models with the Nexon EV — Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. The former starts at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants, namely XM, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Meanwhile, the latter is available in two variant options: XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, with a starting price of Rs 18.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the recently launched Mahindra XUV400 is available in two trim levels, EC and EL, with a starting price of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Battery, performance, and range

Tata Nexon EV gets two battery pack options, 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh, with EV Prime and EV Max models, respectively. The former is paired to a motor producing 127bhp and 245Nm of torque with an ARAI-certified range of 312km. Whereas the latter is paired to a motor that produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque with an ARAI-certified range of 437km on a full charge.

The Mahindra XUV400 comes equipped with two battery pack options too, a 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh unit. Both the battery packs are paired to an electric motor with a common output of 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. Though the power output is similar, the 34.5kWh battery pack delivers an ARA-certified range of 375km and the 39.4kWh battery pack returns 456km on a full charge.

Features and convenience

Tata Nexon EV Max comes loaded with features including drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), multiple regen modes, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, an illuminated gear dial on the centre console, TPMS, cruise control, an air purifier, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, and a Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system.

The Mahindra XUV400 also gets an extensive feature list that includes an electric sunroof, BlueSense-connected car technology, drive modes, regen modes, single-pedal drive, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, and a reverse parking camera with guidelines.

Charging time

The Nexon EV Prime gets a 3.3kW AC charger and can be charged from 20 to 100 per cent in 8 hours from a 15A AC charger. Meanwhile, the Nexon EV Max gets two charger options: a 3.3kW and a 7.2kW AC charger. The 7.2kW fast charger is capable of charging the EV from zero to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours.

Mahindra XUV400 can be charged via a 3.3kW or a 7.2kW charger. The 3.3kW charger can recharge the electric SUV from zero to 100 per cent in 13 hours, while the 7.2kW charger can juice up the XUV400 from zero to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours.

Dimension and capacity

The Tata Nexon EV measures 3,993mm in length, 1,811mm in width, and 1,616mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm. The boot space on offer with the Nexon EV is 350 litres.

In comparison, the Mahindra XUV400 measures around 4,200mm in length, 1,821mm in width, and 1,634mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm. Even though the XUV400 is based on XUV300, the electric SUV gets a larger boot capacity of 378 litres compared to its ICE sibling.

Warranty

Tata Nexon EV gets three years or 1,25,000km standard warranty, and eight years or 1,60,000km warranty on the battery.

Mahindra provides three years or unlimited kilometres of standard warranty and eight years or 1,60,000km of battery/motor warranty with the XUV400.