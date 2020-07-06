Please Tell Us Your City

Sub-four metre SUV Kia Sonet to get iMT transmission at launch

July 06, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1604 Views
Sub-four metre SUV Kia Sonet to get iMT transmission at launch

- The Kia Sonet will be the second model in India to feature an iMT transmission

- The model will arrive with many segment-first features

Kia Motors India showcased the Sonet sub-four-metre SUV in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The model, which is scheduled to be launched in the country later this year, will feature an intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). We spoke to Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India who shared these details, and to know more, you can watch the interview embedded above.

The Kia Sonet is based on the same underpinnings as the Hyundai Venue. The latter will also go on to share its powertrains and transmission options with the Sonet. While the iMT equipped Venue will be launched in India later this month, the Sonet will follow with a range of engine options around the month of August or September, including the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The timeline to launch Kia’s sub-four metre SUV remains unchanged even after the COVID-19 pandemic caused numerous disruptions across segments and manufacturers.

An iMT transmission, for the uninitiated, will have an intelligent i-clutch, which means that the consumer can use the gears without having a manual clutch. Details about the new transmission option, a first for India, are available here. Apart from the debut of a new transmission for the brand in India, the company promises a host of segment-first features, details of which will be revealed closer to the launch.

  • Kia
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
