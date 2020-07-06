Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo driven - Now in pictures

2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo driven - Now in pictures

July 06, 2020, 09:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1114 Views
Write a comment
2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo driven - Now in pictures

Hyundai's plan of bringing in the 2020 Verna got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But, now with the lockdown easing out, the carmaker has launched it for the Indian market. And there's good news for enthusiasts too as Hyundai has brought in the more powerful turbo variant as well. We got a chance to drive it recently and this picture gallery brings in images from its first drive review.

Hyundai Verna Right Front Three Quarter

Initial images and dimensions gave a good impression of the Verna being a big car. And even now in flesh, its appearance and proportions make it look impressive.

Hyundai Verna Left Side View

With a height of 1,475mm, width of 1,729mm and an overall length of 4,440mm it is indeed a vehicle that will impress buyers looking for a sedan with a considerably good size.

Hyundai Verna Front view

And then, specifically for this Turbo trim, there are small touches like the dark chrome radiator grille adding character to the front with redesigned LED headlights and a different bumper.

Hyundai Verna Rear view

Uniquely characterised by a twin-tip muffler, Hyundai has also cut down on the chrome and shiny bits that you can see on the standard Verna.

Hyundai Verna Dashboard

Further differentiation from the regular sedan comes in the form of an all-black interior of this Turbo trim. You can also notice red accents on the dashboard and red stitching for the seats.

Hyundai Verna Infotainment System

And since it's available only as a top-spec trim, it packed with all the features Hyundai offers. Namely, an eight-inch infotainment screen with Blue Link connectivity and latest tech.

Hyundai Verna Sunroof/Moonroof

Then, other feature highlights include front ventilated seats, electric sunroof, digital cluster with 10.67 cm colour TFT MID, a wireless phone charger and TPMS among others.

Hyundai Verna Engine Shot

At the heart of this Verna Turbo is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engine belting out 118bhp of power and 172Nm of torque. Yes, its Hyundai's 998cc Kappa Turbo GDi turbo-petrol unit.

Hyundai Verna Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

This is also the only trim to get paddle shifters and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. All other variants make do with either a CVT or six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Verna left rear three quarter
Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.39 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards

