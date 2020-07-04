Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT): Tech Explained

Hyundai intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT): Tech Explained

July 04, 2020, 02:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
390 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT): Tech Explained

Hyundai India has introduced a new ‘intelligent Manual Transmission’, or iMT for short, with the Venue. This first-of-its-kind gearbox technology offers the combination of a two-pedal setup of an automatic and manual shifting through a conventional gear lever. Let us take a deeper look into this revolutionary technology and see how it works.

The Korean carmaker debuted the iMT globally with the new-gen i20. In India, this six-speed gearbox tech will be paired to the 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDi turbo-petrol motor of the sub-four metre SUV. Unlike the typical manual transmission, the iMT doesn’t get a clutch pedal, instead, it has two pedals – accelerator and brake – like an automatic. And unlike an automatic, the iMT needs to be manually shifted by the driver. So it does away with the clutch pedal and its function is taken care of by a complex electronic unit.   

How does iMT work?

To understand the working of the iMT, we’ll have to first know its components. First, there’s ‘transmission gear shift lever’ or TGS. It is joined by – intention sensor, hydraulic actuator, and an (electronic) transmission control unit. Other complex components of the circuit are – concentric slave cylinder, clutch tube, and the usual clutch and pressure plates. These components work together with a conventional manual gearbox mated to the engine.

So imagine you are to drive a car equipped with iMT. Getting in, you’ll crank the engine as usual by pressing the engine-start button with brake lever depressed. To get going, you’ll need to slot the manual gearstick from Neutral to first-gear while depressing the brake lever (unlike in automatic where you slot the lever in D). On the move, if you need to upshift/downshift a gear, the TGS sends a signal to the transmission control unit (TCU) using the intention sensors. What the TCU does is, it engages the hydraulic actuator to generate hydraulic pressure. This hydraulic pressure is then directed to the slave cylinder through a clutch tube. Then the concentric slave cylinder uses this hydraulic pressure to operate the clutch and pressure plate, thereby engaging or disengaging the clutch. So all you have to do is change the gear lever as usual and the clutch action is carried out automatically without any hassle.

Advantages of iMT:

With the iMT, the driver is relieved of clutch operation especially in stop-go traffic in the city. Meanwhile, it still provides the driver with control of shifting gears at will, thus retaining the diving involvement of a manual transmission. Moreover, Hyundai claims that the iMT doesn’t ‘compromise on fuel efficiency and performance’ since it uses a conventional manual gearbox underneath.

At first, the iMT will surely feel unaccustomed to shift the gear lever manually without a clutch pedal action. But over time, we reckon it will be a technology which will offer the best of both worlds – the control of a manual and convenience of an automatic.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.64 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.93 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.66 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.48 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

62 Likes
75028 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2244 Likes
451137 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in