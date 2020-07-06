Please Tell Us Your City

Discounts of up to Rs 1.68 lakh on Honda City, Amaze and Civic in July

July 06, 2020, 05:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
17593 Views
Discounts of up to Rs 1.68 lakh on Honda City, Amaze and Civic in July

Select Honda Car India dealerships are offering huge discounts this month across the product range. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no discounts on the WR-V facelift and CR-V.

The petrol powered Honda Civic is available with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. The Amaze is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and a five-year warranty.  Discounts on the ZX CVT variant of the Honda City (fourth generation) include a cash discount of Rs 1.10 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The VX CVT variant can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 70,000, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

The V CVT variant of the Honda City is offered with a cash discount of Rs 31,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The SV manual and V manual variants of the model are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 8,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000.

Discounts on the VX manual variant of the Honda City include a cash discount of Rs 55,000, exchange bonus of Rs 35,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The ZX manual variant can be availed with a cash discount of 80,000, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

112 Likes
78175 Views

2020 Honda All New City Review | Better than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? | CarWale

2020 Honda All New City Review | Better than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? | CarWale

Honda has stirred up the competition in the C-segm ...

740 Likes
55708 Views

