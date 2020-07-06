Discounts of up to Rs 1.68 lakh on Honda City, Amaze and Civic in July

Select Honda Car India dealerships are offering huge discounts this month across the product range. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no discounts on the WR-V facelift and CR-V.

The petrol powered Honda Civic is available with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. The Amaze is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and a five-year warranty. Discounts on the ZX CVT variant of the Honda City (fourth generation) include a cash discount of Rs 1.10 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The VX CVT variant can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 70,000, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

The V CVT variant of the Honda City is offered with a cash discount of Rs 31,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The SV manual and V manual variants of the model are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 8,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000.

Discounts on the VX manual variant of the Honda City include a cash discount of Rs 55,000, exchange bonus of Rs 35,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The ZX manual variant can be availed with a cash discount of 80,000, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.