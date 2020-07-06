Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai India records 1.5 million visitors on its online buying channel

Hyundai India records 1.5 million visitors on its online buying channel

July 06, 2020, 05:01 PM IST by Santosh Nair
1137 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai India records 1.5 million visitors on its online buying channel

- Its ‘Click To Buy’ online retail platform recorded over 1,900 online vehicle bookings

- Strong acceptance, with more than 20,000 registrations, and over 20,000 enquiries

Hyundai Motor India today announced an overwhelming response for its comprehensive online car buying platform ‘Click To Buy’, since its launch in March 2020.

Hyundai revealed that the customer response on ‘Click To Buy’ highlights strong acceptance, and showcases the comfort of purchasing cars online. For Hyundai, this platform has not only revolutionised the company’s online retail experience, it will provide an unparalleled future retail experience to Indian customers.

With ‘Click To Buy’, Hyundai offers an end-to-end online car buying solution that integrates over 600 dealerships to enable customers to purchase cars from the convenience and safety of their homes. Hyundai has also partnered with leading banks like HDFC and ICICI, to facilitate the application of loans online, without the need to visit a bank/branch for approval.

S. S. Kim, MD, and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is redefining the online automotive retail space with its revolutionary digital sales initiative ‘Click To Buy’. The platform has seen outstanding traction, recording over 20,000 registrations and over 1,900 bookings, which is a testament of the customer’s trust in brand Hyundai. With digital buying becoming a ‘New Normal’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai will continue to provide smart mobility solutions such as ‘Click To Buy’ ensuring a seamless online car purchase experience for our customers.”

