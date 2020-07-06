Audi RS7 Sportback deliveries to begin in August in India

Audi has confirmed that the deliveries of the new RS7 Sportback will commence next month. The prices of the car have not been announced yet, and we expect that to happen sometime soon.

Now in its second-generation, this sportier version of the A7 Sportback retains the four-door coupe styling. However, the RS7 gets vents on the front bumper, trapezoidal LED headlights, a wide body kit and a rear bumper with twin oval exhausts. The car rides on 21-inch alloys, while customers can opt for larger 22-inch rims. The car's interior boasts of Alcantara leather, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a dual-touchscreen for the infotainment and climate controls.

Powering the 2020 Audi RS7 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that comes paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This mill produces 592bhp of power and a humongous 800Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the wheels. More interestingly, this RS7 is claimed to do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

Audi India had started hinting at the launch of the 2020 RS7 by releasing a teaser image of the car on its official website. Bookings have now begun and prices will also soon be announced as the carmaker prepares itself to start deliveries the coming month.