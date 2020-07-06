Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Audi RS7 Sportback deliveries to begin in August in India

Audi RS7 Sportback deliveries to begin in August in India

July 06, 2020, 02:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1496 Views
Write a comment
Audi RS7 Sportback deliveries to begin in August in India

Audi has confirmed that the deliveries of the new RS7 Sportback will commence next month. The prices of the car have not been announced yet, and we expect that to happen sometime soon.

Now in its second-generation, this sportier version of the A7 Sportback retains the four-door coupe styling. However, the RS7 gets vents on the front bumper, trapezoidal LED headlights, a wide body kit and a rear bumper with twin oval exhausts. The car rides on 21-inch alloys, while customers can opt for larger 22-inch rims. The car's interior boasts of Alcantara leather, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a dual-touchscreen for the infotainment and climate controls.

Audi New RS7 Sportback Grille

Powering the 2020 Audi RS7 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that comes paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This mill produces 592bhp of power and a humongous 800Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the wheels. More interestingly, this RS7 is claimed to do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

Audi India had started hinting at the launch of the 2020 RS7 by releasing a teaser image of the car on its official website. Bookings have now begun and prices will also soon be announced as the carmaker prepares itself to start deliveries the coming month.

Audi New RS7 Sportback Rear view
  • Audi
  • New RS7 Sportback
  • Audi New RS7 Sportback
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

On first impressions the new Q5 looks like a mi ...

51 Likes
11465 Views

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi has comprehensively updated the A6 in India. ...

172 Likes
15983 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
AD
MG Hector Plus

Launching in

  • 00 DAYS
  • 00 HRS
  • 00 MINS
  • 00 SEC
KNOW MORE

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in