  Home
  News
  • Top-five bestselling cars in India in June 2020

Top-five bestselling cars in India in June 2020

July 10, 2020, 07:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1304 Views
Write a comment
Top-five bestselling cars in India in June 2020

- Five popular car models in the Indian market have witnessed decent sales in June 

- The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has slowed business across sectors 

Car sales in India started to gradually pick up pace in June after car manufacturers resumed operations in a phased manner in May 2020. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has slowed business across sectors and it is likely to stay around a little longer than expected. Given the volatile market conditions, it will be inappropriate to compare sales figures in June 2020 against the same period in 2019. That said, here is a list of five popular car models that have performed modestly well in terms of sales in June 2020. 

The Maruti Suzuki Alto positions itself at the top of the list of bestselling cars in India. The company sold 7,298 units of the Alto in the country last month. Interestingly, the Alto is also the bestselling car in the entry-level segment as well as the highest-selling product for Maruti Suzuki in India last month. Back in June 2019, Maruti Suzuki Alto witnessed 18,733 unit sales. 

The recently launched new Hyundai Creta is the second highest-selling vehicle in the country in June. The company sold 7,207 units of the new Creta. Interestingly, the Hyundai Creta is the highest selling SUV in the country in June. In the same period last year, Hyundai sold 8,334 units of the Creta in the country. 

Kia Seltos missed the second place with marginal sales difference to Hyundai Creta in June. Kia sold 7,114 units of the Seltos SUV in the same period. Although the Kia Seltos takes the third place in terms of car sales in India, it was the second bestselling vehicle in its segment last month. The competition between the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos will intensify in the months to come. 

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the fourth bestselling vehicle in the country in June, with 6,972 unit sales. Coincidentally, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is also the highest-selling vehicle in the compact hatchback segment in India in June. In the same period last year, Maruti Suzuki sold 10,228 units of the Wagon R in the country. 

The fifth position is claimed by yet another popular seller from Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire compact sedan. The company sold 5,834 units of the Dzire sedan in India in June. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was also the bestselling compact sedan in India in the said month. The feat is particularly impressive given the fact that the other cars in the segment had witnessed sales of only about 1,000 units and lesser in June. 

  • Hyundai
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Alto
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • Kia
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.16 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.23 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards

