  Jeep Touch free Retail Experience - All you need to know

Jeep Touch free Retail Experience - All you need to know

July 10, 2020, 11:57 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Jeep Touch free Retail Experience - All you need to know

Fiat Crysler Automobile India's online platform to purchase Jeep models ensures social distancing and follows a no-contact policy amidst this Coronavirus pandemic. Prospective buyers can buy an SUV online in three simple steps and here's what's important to know.

1. Visit 'Book My Jeep'

This online platform from the brand helps buyers choose their desired Jeep SUV model without having to visit the showroom physically. Just log on to bookmyjeep.com and e-book the required vehicle.

2. Choose and book

The Book My Jeep module is a part of Jeep India's website. It helps buyers choose the powertrain option, right trim, colour and many other details including the location of the customer and other documentation. Customers can pay the booking amount online through various online payment options once the SUV is configured as per his/her requirement.

3. Delivery at home

Post this online booking process, a unique ID is created while linking the customer's information to its authorised dealer in that city. If needed, the customer will be offered a test drive by a sales representative or explained the further process through a phone or video call. The options of delivering the car can also be discussed as a fully sanitised vehicle will be offered for test drive at the buyer's doorstep.

Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter
